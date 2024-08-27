Idaho to stop placing foster kids in short-term rentals

Idaho will stop temporarily placing foster children with complex needs in short-term rentals, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in a news release, said it was able to halt the practice because there are relatively more foster families compared to foster children, and a new center in Payette has “absorbed demand.”

In 2020 and 2021, more Idaho children entered foster care, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Youth Safety and Permanency Administrator Jean Fisher said in the release. To keep kids safe, she said the agency established the temporary housing program, which she said the agency always hoped to phase out “as soon as possible.”

“Temporary housing kept kids safe, but the immediate placement wasn’t ideal because community-based options are always better,” Fisher said.