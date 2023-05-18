The Idaho Transportation Department is drawing the public’s attention toward the traffic risks from June to August, known as “the 100 deadliest days.”
According to the department there were 72 fatal crashes across Idaho last summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day. So far this year, 71 people have died on Idaho roads. Six of those fatalities happened in the past week alone. The year-to-date total from the same time last year was 52 fatalities.
“That’s 71 tragedies for families, friends and communities across Idaho,” said Josephine Middleton, highway safety program manager with the transportation department. “As we head into the 100 deadliest days and the rest of the year, let’s focus on protecting each other on the roads by stopping the behaviors that contribute to traffic crashes.”
Transportation department data show that 15% of all fatal crashes are distracted-driving related. Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on a phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in the vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the task of safe driving.
Speed is also a significant factor in many crashes. Speeding, which includes exceeding the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions, is considered aggressive driving. According to the department, 35% of all fatal crashes are related to aggressive driving. Other aggressive driving behaviors include following too closely, weaving and failure to yield or stop at a sign or signal.
It’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines or any potentially impairing drug prescribed or over the counter.
