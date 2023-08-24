The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is continuing to confirm multiple cases of equine West Nile virus.
So far, the cases have occurred in southern Idaho. Three unrelated cases of infected horses were recently discovered in Canyon County in that part of the state, the department said in a news release. All three horses are recovering and under the treatment of a veterinarian but none of them had been vaccinated for the virus.
The most common signs of West Nile virus in horses are fever and weakness, usually in the hindquarters which sometimes is characterized by a widened stance, stumbling, leaning to one side and toe-dragging. Mental conditions such as fearfulness, lip-smacking, chewing movements and fine muscle tremors may be noticed. Paralysis and inability to stand may follow in extreme cases of infection.
West Nile is most commonly spread to people and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito. The public should continue to take precautions in areas with virus-carrying mosquitoes and precautions should extend to animals.
The agriculture department recommends two essential protections for equines and small camelids: vaccination and physical precautions.
“The West Nile virus vaccination continues to be an essential preventive measure and should be given annually to all horses to provide an adequate level of protection from the virus,” said Idaho State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle. “Nearly 98% of horses that test positive for West Nile are non-vaccinated or under-vaccinated. Horse owners should speak with their veterinarians about the West Nile vaccine and other annual core vaccinations to develop an annual booster schedule. Horses that have been vaccinated in previous years must receive an annual booster; a one-time vaccination is not enough.”
Additional information about the virus and a map of known affected counties is available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.