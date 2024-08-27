Idaho water negotiations continue after Oct. 1 deadline passes

Water negotiations between Idaho farmers are continuing after Gov. Brad Little’ s Oct. 1 deadline passed without a new mitigation plan between surface water users and groundwater users.

Although there was no deal by Oct. 1, Little said the two sides are close to a deal and he is encouraged by the ongoing negotiations.

“Farmers working together to determine our water destiny has always been and will always be the best path for protecting agriculture and conserving water for today and future generations,” Little said in an Oct. 1 written statement. “The plan is nearing completion and given the positive momentum and the good faith efforts of all parties involved, we look forward to putting the finishing touches on a new agreement that provides certainty for all water users. It is important to note that the farmers are getting this done during their busiest time of year — harvest.”

Water issues came to a head in May when the Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mathew Weaver issued a curtailment order requiring the holders of 6,400 junior groundwater rights to shut off their water after they had already planted crops in the ground this spring, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. The curtailment order was in place for about three weeks until the Idaho Department of Water Resources announced the two sides reached a settlement agreement for the 2024 irrigation season in June. Days later, Little issued an executive order that set out to new deadlines for the two sides.

By Sept. 1, Little called for a new groundwater management plan to be submitted to the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

By Oct. 1, Little called for groundwater users and surface water users to establish a new mitigation plan.

