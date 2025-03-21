Idaho will soon have new potato-themed license plates

Idaho drivers will soon have two new license plate designs available to show off their potato pride.

On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 204 into law, which will create two new retro-style license plate designs honoring Idaho potatoes starting July 1.

Idaho’s standard license plates already display the words “famous potatoes.” The Idaho Potato Commission does not receive funding for those plates unless it is a specialty “baked potato” license plate, which is available to Idaho drivers for an additional fee.

This legislation will create a total of three license plate designs available to Idaho drivers who want to showcase their potato patriotism, with the black license plate’s proceeds going toward the Idaho Potato Commission and the state highway account.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Doug Pickett, R-Oakley, whose family raises potatoes in Cassia County. It passed unanimously on the House side, and nearly unanimously on the Senate side, with a dissenting vote from Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian.

Potato plates have long been present

Idaho has had multiple license plates supporting the potato industry over the years, with designs dating back to 1928 and continuing through the ’40s and ’50s, said Sam Eaton, the vice president of government affairs for the Idaho Potato Commission.