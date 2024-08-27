Idaho’s average teacher pay increased this year

Idaho’s average K-12 teacher pay has increased to nearly $63,000 this school year.

That’s about 2% more than last school year, and a 42% increase over the past decade.

But while Idaho salaries have increased over time, they still don’t compete with those in neighboring states, according to a recent state report on the educator pipeline. And on a national scale, Idaho has historically had some of the lowest-paid teachers.

Education groups that represent teachers and administrators have called on the state to increase teacher pay. And a recent statewide survey showed public support for increased teacher pay.

Gov. Brad Little kicked off the 2025 legislative session with a proposal for $84 million in raises for K-12 teachers, administrators and staff. The Legislature’s budget committee is currently deadlocked on pay raises for state employees, including K-12 educators.

Another factor that could impact educator salaries: the teacher career ladder, which triggers annual raises, is set to expire. Little has suggested that going forward, teacher raises be set by a legislative committee with approval from the House and Senate.

Teacher pay varies widely from district to district

Across the state, average teacher pay varies widely — from about $50,000 in the rural Meadows Valley School District to more than $90,000 in Blaine County School District, home to the affluent tourist towns of Ketchum and Hailey.

Teacher pay is dependent on a number of factors, including teachers’ experience and education levels, as well as on a school district’s ability to pass supplemental levies, which often go primarily toward staff salaries. Charter schools are not allowed to levy local taxes.

And while the Legislature allocates dollars for teacher raises, how exactly those funds are doled out is up to local school leaders. In 2023, for example, legislators set aside $6,359 per teacher for raises. But the actual amount teachers received varied for a number of reasons, including that districts tend to hire more staff and pay them better than state funds allow for and bridge the gap with local dollars.

We broke the statewide teacher salary data into lists that showcase the districts and charter schools with the highest and lowest averages, as well as a ranking of the largest districts according to average pay. The lists are based on data that charters and districts reported to the state.

Top 10: Districts with highest teacher pay average

1. Blaine County: $91,388

2. Boise: $75,536

3. Lake Pend Oreille: $73,929

4. McCall-Donnelly: $73,473

5. Lapwai: $73,142

6. Genesee: $73,023

7. Moscow: $71,303

8. Avery: $71,042

9. Three Creek Elementary: $70,000

10. Lewiston: $69,684

Bottom 10: Districts with lowest teacher pay average

1. Meadows Valley: $50,034

2. Caldwell: $51,743

3. Salmon River: $53,936

4. Swan Valley Elementary: $54,800

5. West Bonner County: $55,089

6. Emmett: $55,660

7. Clark County: $55,660

8. Plummer-Worley: $55,093

9. Minidoka County: $56,104

10. Ririe: $56,106