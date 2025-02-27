Idaho’s doctor shortage isn’t going to cure itself

Analysis

The bill to pull Idaho out of the WWAMI medical school partnership is sitting in legislative limbo.

It’s on the House calendar for a vote. But it’s been there for more than a week, with House leaders in no apparent hurry to take it up.

No matter. To put it mildly, the WWAMI bill has been disruptive — which might have been the whole idea in the first place.

“We’re talking to see if there’s a path forward that people can be OK with,” said House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, after the House ended its Wednesday floor session with no action on WWAMI.

Let’s recap where we stand, and what the WWAMI bill would do. A deeply divided House Education Committee sent House Bill 176 to the floor on Feb. 14. The bill would end Idaho’s 53-year relationship with WWAMI — named for the member states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

The bill sets a hard deadline and lays out a vague Plan B. By 2026-27, Idaho would no longer pay for subsidized medical school seats through WWAMI and the University of Washington. Meanwhile, the State Board of Education would partner with unidentified medical schools in Idaho or neighboring states “located wholly within the Mountain Time Zone.”

Disruptive? No argument there.

The UW responds — somewhat. On Feb. 14, the same day of the heated House Education hearing, the UW signed a statement asserting that it uses no Idaho taxpayer dollars “for abortions or abortion-related activities.” It’s taken a while, but UW has said, in writing, that is complying with a 2021 state law forbidding the use of tax dollars for abortion.

The timing of the move wasn’t lost on Moyle, a co-sponsor of HB 176. “The fact that we had to go that far to get UW to do it … is kind of concerning.”

One of Idaho’s other concerns remains unresolved: limited WWAMI space. The UW accepts 40 Idaho medical students per year, and a 2022 legislative resolution called for an additional 10 seats per year. The UW says it cannot take on more Idaho students, saying it is struggling to find clinical space for the students already in WWAMI.

The WWAMI community mobilizes. After a half century, WWAMI’s roots run deep in Idaho’s medical sector. More than 1,600 Idahoans — including 213 current or former WWAMI students, 138 WWAMI residents and faculty and 197 physicians who provide clinical training for WWAMI students — signed an open letter this month arguing to save the program.

“We are profoundly concerned about the long-term impacts of defunding the WWAMI program, especially because the legislation does not describe an actual plan for continuing the kind of program WWAMI provides,” the letter reads, in part. “Without WWAMI, our students, residents, teachers, patients, friends, families, and communities will suffer.”