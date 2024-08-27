Idaho’s growth starts to slow

Idaho’s reign as the one of the fastest growing states in the country may be coming to a close — though it’s still growing fast and gaining on the tail of Nebraska.

According to data released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau, no Idaho counties or census-designated metro- or micro-areas cracked the top 10 for largest growth between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024. Instead, those lists are dominated by Texas, Florida and other sunbelt states.

Nine of Idaho’s counties lost population in 2024, compared with only two in 2023, according to Jan Roeser, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.

That’s a shift from the highs of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Idaho outpaced all other states in 2021 and saw a population growth of nearly 3%, or just over 53,000 residents. Between 2023 and 2024, the most recent numbers available, Idaho’s rate of growth fell to 1.5%, which is still a sizeable number of nearly 30,500 residents.

That trend isn’t the only thing that’s changing.

According to Roeser, urban counties in Idaho are now seeing more growth than rural areas, a switch-up from the pandemic when Idaho’s growth was more evenly distributed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought a rush of new residents to Idaho, particularly impacting rural areas of low population density that offered outdoor recreation,” Roeser said in a news release. “This growth spurt has reversed in a good portion of Idaho’s smaller counties, likely due to the larger population areas having more services to offer the aging populations.”