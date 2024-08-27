Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program

Idaho’s top federal attorney is promoting its election complaints program ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced in a news release Tuesday that several assistant U.S. attorneys in Idaho would lead his office’s efforts to oversee election complaints like for fraud, abuse or interference.
Idaho’s U.S. attorney’s office conducts the work with the U.S Justice Department.
“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” Hurwit said in the release. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice. We will be prepared to respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and election fraud during the upcoming election.”
Federal law protects against election-related crimes, including violent threats against election staff or officials, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, and altering vote tallies.
How to submit election complaints
To the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho: Call 208-334-1211, or email usaid.civilrights@usdoj.gov.
To the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in Washington, D.C., call 800-253-3931 or visit the agency’s webpage at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.
Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents will be available in field offices and resident agencies throughout the U.S. to receive election fraud and abuse complaints, the news release said. Idaho is covered by the Salt Lake City FBI field office, which can be reached by phone at 801-579-1400.
“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice,” Hurwit said in the release.
Kyle Pfannenstiel is a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun, covering health care and state politics.