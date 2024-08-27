Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestOctober 23, 2024

Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program

Idaho’s U.S. attorney’s office conducts the work with the U.S Justice Department.

Idaho Capital Sun
Josh Hurwit
Josh Hurwit

Idaho’s top federal attorney is promoting its election complaints program ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced in a news release Tuesday that several assistant U.S. attorneys in Idaho would lead his office’s efforts to oversee election complaints like for fraud, abuse or interference.

Idaho’s U.S. attorney’s office conducts the work with the U.S Justice Department.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” Hurwit said in the release. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice. We will be prepared to respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and election fraud during the upcoming election.”

Federal law protects against election-related crimes, including violent threats against election staff or officials, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, and altering vote tallies.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

How to submit election complaints

To the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho: Call 208-334-1211, or email usaid.civilrights@usdoj.gov.

To the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, in Washington, D.C., call 800-253-3931 or visit the agency’s webpage at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.

Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents will be available in field offices and resident agencies throughout the U.S. to receive election fraud and abuse complaints, the news release said. Idaho is covered by the Salt Lake City FBI field office, which can be reached by phone at 801-579-1400.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate. It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice,” Hurwit said in the release.

Kyle Pfannenstiel is a reporter for the Idaho Capital Sun, covering health care and state politics.

Advertisement
Related
NorthwestOct. 24
Deadline to request your 2024 absentee ballot is Friday
NorthwestOct. 24
No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest cont...
NorthwestOct. 23
Financial data on each of Idaho’s 198 cities now available o...
NorthwestOct. 23
Moon, speaking in Twin Falls, issues dire warning for Republ...
Related
Four farm workers appear to test positive for bird flu
NorthwestOct. 22
Four farm workers appear to test positive for bird flu
ITD announces plans for stretch of Highway 95
NorthwestOct. 22
ITD announces plans for stretch of Highway 95
Baumgartner, Conroy both say no to tariffs
NorthwestOct. 22
Baumgartner, Conroy both say no to tariffs
Glacier, Yellowstone numbers are up
NorthwestOct. 22
Glacier, Yellowstone numbers are up
Prop 1 becomes biggest issue this election, and Idaho GOP is all in
NorthwestOct. 20
Prop 1 becomes biggest issue this election, and Idaho GOP is all in
BSU admin made v-ball call, amid lobbying
NorthwestOct. 19
BSU admin made v-ball call, amid lobbying
Idaho secretary of state: Noncitizen voting is rare
NorthwestOct. 19
Idaho secretary of state: Noncitizen voting is rare
Bird flu infects 800,000 poultry in SE Washington
NorthwestOct. 19
Bird flu infects 800,000 poultry in SE Washington
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy