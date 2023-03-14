City of Lewiston water staff witnessed the failure of the town’s High Reservoir on Jan. 18 after they were alerted of a problem by police dispatch at 3:41 a.m.
The account of what city employees saw was included in a Monday city of Lewiston news release that contained more details about the rupture that unleashed a flood of more than 3 million gallons of water.
Had the monitoring system for the city’s reservoirs been functioning as it was designed, alarms would have sounded on devices like iPads or cellphones to summon staff to the reservoir, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
When the water staff arrived at the reservoir, it was so dark and foggy, they needed flashlights to spot water overflowing through many of the numerous vents at the top of the reservoir and spilling over the side, Johnson said.
“As they observed this, they began hearing loud noises coming from the reservoir and moved away as they were concerned for their safety,” according to the news release. “At this moment, the northwest corner of the reservoir collapsed and a large wall of water was released.”
Staff then moved farther away because they didn’t know how much of the wall was going to fall.
“There is no indication that any control system alarms or notifications were communicated to the water staff as the reservoir continued to overflow with water,” according to the news release. “Even after the rupture, the monitoring system showed that everything at the reservoir was operating normally.”
The reason extra water was accumulating in the reservoir hasn’t been determined, Johnson said.
City staff know the water wasn’t coming from the main place that normally feeds the reservoir — a 2-foot main that delivers water from the city’s water treatment plant along the Clearwater River, he said.
But that’s only because the reservoir wasn’t getting water from that source during a multimillion-dollar upgrade of the water treatment plant that’s almost done, he said.
After contacting a contracted programmer to troubleshoot the warning system, staff notified emergency services, began determining the impact of the water that was released and initiated incident command protocols at a nearby police training facility, according to the news release.
The city’s water system has been operating under a temporary fix since late January, when the city drained the broken reservoir and isolated it from the rest of its water system.
That work allowed the city to lift a boil water order that was in place for 3,800 of the city’s 6,000 water customers for a little more than a week.
The city tested the water in multiple places daily while the boil water order was in place and all of the tests found the water safe to drink with no indication of any bacteria being introduced into the system.
City employees stationed at the town’s water treatment plant now have been monitoring how the system is working with the reconfiguration 24 hours a day, Johnson said.
Upgrades in the monitoring system are under consideration in a process that started prior to the reservoir rupture as part of general improvements in areas like cyber security, he said.
In coming weeks, the city will continue to cooperate with its insurance provider in its investigation, according to the news release.
City staff also expect to identify how to replace at least some of the holding capacity of the 4.5 million gallon reservoir for two to three years while the city identifies a permanent fix, Johnson said.
Daily demand typically climbs from the present 1.5 million to 2 million per day for toilets, baths, showers and dishwashing to more than 8 million gallons per day to irrigate lawns of homes and businesses in August, Johnson said.
“We need to get enough stored water into our system to handle that surge,” he said.
That intermediate solution could involve holding water in some kind of container that’s brought to the site of the failed reservoir or putting the High Reservoir back in service at a reduced capacity, Johnson said.
The High Reservoir site would be used because of the distribution pipes and other infrastructure that remains in place, he said.
The reservoir, which has a perimeter of 785 feet, is generally sound despite some damage, Johnson said.
It has a V-shaped gap that is 11 feet high and as wide as 20 feet across, and one of more than a dozen support beams on the roof has failed, he said.
The final solution will look at numerous possibilities that take into consideration factors such as how, unlike when the reservoir was constructed, thousands of city residents live south of it at higher elevations, Johnson said.
At the same time, the city will also move forward with a previously scheduled inspection of all of its reservoirs by a diver this year, he said.
The most recent inspection reports of High Reservoir prior to the rupture didn’t show “any known structural deficiencies,” according to Monday’s news release.
“In 2017, treated water was found in a neighboring property to the east of the reservoir,” according to the news release. “Through inspections, a crack within the reservoir lining was discovered as well as a broken sideboard that appeared to be leaking into the neighboring property.”
Those problems were fixed that year, and since then, “no other treated water has been reported outside of the reservoir,” until Jan. 18, according to the news release.
Separate from that problem, the city more recently discovered untreated water from a roof drain gutter had been escaping from the site, and has since corrected the issue, Johnson said.
Located at 16th Avenue and 29th Street, the High Reservoir was originally constructed in the 1920s at the same time as the city’s water treatment plant that is in the final stages of being replaced.
Even though the reservoir is almost a century old, it’s an important part of the city’s infrastructure.
The High Reservoir and the Low Reservoir, near Sunset Park, constructed at the same time, are the oldest and largest of the city’s reservoirs, each holding 4.5 million gallons of water.
The Low Reservoir has been inspected since the failure of the High Reservoir and crews are repairing the only issue detected, an overflow pipe that was never used that had settled, Johnson said.
The city’s four other reservoirs have a combined capacity of 5.5 million gallons of capacity, not including a reservoir near the high school that’s being finished this spring with 1.7 million gallons.
