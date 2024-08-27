IDFG: Thousands of birds dying in Boise area

Wild birds are dying by the thousands in the Treasure Valley because of avian flu outbreaks, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The agency said Wednesday that it received reports of large numbers of dead birds — many of them geese — at Fort Boise, Lake Lowell and in Parma recently.

Fish and Game health program coordinator Stacey Dauwalter said in the news release that numbers are estimated to be in the thousands, and staff are cleaning up bird carcasses in some of the areas with the largest concentrations of deaths.

Dauwalter said removing the infected carcasses is “the best option we have to reduce impacts of avian influenza.”

The U.S. has seen repeated outbreaks of bird flu in recent years, including in backyard poultry flocks in 2022 and dairies since the start of the year.

Three Idaho dairies, including one in Boise, were under a state quarantine for bird flu outbreaks as recently as two weeks ago, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the prevalent strain, H5N1, was first identified in the 1990s and is considered “highly pathogenic,” meaning it’s very contagious and can cause severe illness.

The strain has been documented in humans as well as dogs and cats, livestock and a variety of mammal species, including skunks in Idaho.

Experts urge hunters to watch for bird flu

Fish and Game migratory game bird coordinator Jeff Knetter said in the agency’s news release that die-offs like the ones affecting the Treasure Valley are occurring all over the U.S., predominantly affecting “light geese” — species with light-colored heads like snow, blue and Ross’s geese.

Knetter said the mass deaths won’t have lasting impacts on the birds’ populations.

“The number of birds impacted is a very small proportion of the overall population, which exceeds a million birds,” he said in the news release.

Fish and Game officials said bird flu is most common in ducks and geese and noted that southwestern Idaho has become a major stopover for many migratory waterfowl species in recent years.

At times, the migratory species have been seen in the tens of thousands in the region.

The agency said any live animals showing signs of disease — such as lethargy, gasping for air, coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge — should be left alone. Dead birds should be handled only while wearing disposable gloves and a mask and should be double-bagged and disposed of in the trash.

Fish and Game urged the public to report any sightings of sick or dead animals using its online reporting form.

Migratory bird hunting seasons opened for the southwestern region in the fall and remain open as late as March for some species.