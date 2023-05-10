Kamiah Pool costs approach $600K as completion nears

Nuxoll

GRANGEVILLE — Property appraisers in Idaho County are facing increasing risks from people who are noncooperative and will not allow appraisers on their property.

Idaho County Assessor Kim Nuxoll told the county commissioners Tuesday that her staff has faced potentially dangerous situations from landowners — some of whom have recently moved to the county and are living “off the grid.” Property appraisers have been threatened with charges of trespassing while trying to fulfill their responsibilities.