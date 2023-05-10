GRANGEVILLE — Property appraisers in Idaho County are facing increasing risks from people who are noncooperative and will not allow appraisers on their property.
Idaho County Assessor Kim Nuxoll told the county commissioners Tuesday that her staff has faced potentially dangerous situations from landowners — some of whom have recently moved to the county and are living “off the grid.” Property appraisers have been threatened with charges of trespassing while trying to fulfill their responsibilities.
“It’s just a different world out there and it’s getting harder to do our job,” Nuxoll said.
Idaho County is one of the few entities in the state that has no planning or zoning ordinances, and that feature has been attracting people from other areas who see the lack of restrictions as “freedom,” the commissioners said.
The situation also allows people to build whatever type of dwelling they wish without government oversight. Property owners must still comply with state well and sewer regulations, and if they hook up to an electrical system they are required to list an address.
Nuxoll said her office attempts to notify landowners in advance by mail or a phone call that an appraiser will be coming to look at their property. But if the landowner does not have a listed address or a cellphone, which is typically unlisted, there’s no way to make contact ahead of time.
“We’re finding more people to live off the grid, therefore we have nothing to go by,” she said. “We use every resource we can think of but it’s just getting harder all the time.”
The commissioners discussed the possibility of using GPS imaging to assess a property. Nuxoll said imaging doesn’t always work, especially in heavily timbered areas where a clear view of the structure in question is obscured.
She also said there may be legal issues involved. People have warned that “I better not see a drone” flying over their property to size up the situation.
“Imaging will help,” she said, “but it will have to be refreshed (updated) a lot. It’s just a huge problem we have.”
Commissioner Denis Duman suggested that, if landowners refuse to allow an appraiser on site and won’t respond to requests to meet with county officials, perhaps the county should base an appraisal on the size of the acreage and a median home template. If the landowner disputes that calculation, Duman added, the person can come to the commissioners to state their case.
“If people don’t want to respond to mail notifications … what are we supposed to do?” Duman asked. “To be fair, they need to let the assessor on your property.”
In other news:
The commissioners met with Zenita Delva, director for the 2nd Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
Delva said everywhere in Idaho except the five counties of north central Idaho, there has been an increase in the number of child protective services requests in the past few years.
In this region, however, “we’ve noticed a significant decrease in the number of children being served,” Delva said.
“It’s concerning to me.”
Delva said she doesn’t know the exact reason there are so few referrals in this region, but a shortage of social workers is likely one of the explanations.
“But we don’t think it’s a decrease in the number of children (who are abused or neglected) needing protection. I’m just not sure what’s happening.”
She pointed out that there has not been a corresponding decrease in the number of drug- and alcohol-related arrests or other domestic problems that often contribute to child abuse.
“We’re the only region in the state where we’re having a huge decrease (in reports),” she said. “So it’s concerning to me. I’m not exactly sure where the ball is being dropped or if it’s being dropped.”
