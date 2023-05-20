My 14-year-old weiner dog, Lilly, was stung on the foot the other day.

She’s been sniffing around the honey bee hives and eating the dead bees — I think she thinks they taste like candy. Apparently one of the bees wasn’t dead enough and Lilly got zinged. And, my, oh, my, did we hear about it, Lilly being prone to drama-queenism and all.

