My 14-year-old weiner dog, Lilly, was stung on the foot the other day.
She’s been sniffing around the honey bee hives and eating the dead bees — I think she thinks they taste like candy. Apparently one of the bees wasn’t dead enough and Lilly got zinged. And, my, oh, my, did we hear about it, Lilly being prone to drama-queenism and all.
Earlier this week I read a news release from the Washington State Department of Agriculture that the invasive pest trapping season has begun. Beginning in July trappers will be on the lookout for the northern giant hornet, formerly known as the “murder hornet” until their criminal behavior was downgraded to a misdemeanor.
Just for curiosity’s sake, I’d love to see a northern giant hornet, even though I raise honey bees and those hornets can purportedly decimate a colony by ripping the heads off the poor bees and taking over the hive.
But in Asia where the northern giant hornets originated, they are raised in captivity. They are used in culinary delights and the venom is infused into alcoholic drinks to give it a little “sting.”
I have wondered what a northern giant hornet drink might taste like. Last summer I made my own version of a northern giant hornet martini, using gin, unsweetened cherry juice and serrano peppers. It was “meh.” I think it needed a little more cherry juice.
Other than times when I’ve been riding my bicycle with my mouth open I’ve never eaten a bug. Lots of people around the world do, though, and they attest to their tastiness, especially with ketchup.
Eating insects could become a more popular option as the world faces increasing pressure from climate change. Commercially raised beef, dairy cattle, pork and chicken contribute to the globe’s greenhouse gasses and it’s only a matter of time before we all are going to have to seriously consider making some lifestyle changes in order to make sure our grandchildren have a habitable world.
Bugs could be part of the answer. Of course you’d have to have millions of them to equate to one sirloin steak but you probably have millions of them in your garden already. One quick swipe with a butterfly net and there’s supper!
Eating insects may not sound appetizing. But neither does moving toward a future with more carbon dioxide in the air, more heat and more erratic weather. So we may just have to get used to it.
Lilly seems to think honey bees taste like candy. I might just stock up on the gin and try another bug cocktail.
