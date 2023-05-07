In the schools

Highland School District to have kindergarten registration, visit day
CRAIGMONT — Kindergarten registration and screening will take place starting at 8 a.m. Friday at Highland School.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 4:55 am
Families need to bring the student’s birth certificate and immunization records to the appointment. Screenings will be held every 30 minutes. Kindergarten readiness packs will also be given to students and families.
Those interested in setting an appointment are asked to call (208) 924-5211 ext. 2500. Those who cannot make the Friday date can set up an individual registration and screening time.
There will also be a pre-K visit day from 9 a.m. to noon May 17. Students will have lunch at the school. They can either bring a lunch or pay $2.85 for a school lunch.
Free meals for children will be offered in Clarkston this summer
The Clarkston School District along with the Summer Food Service Program for Children will provide meals for children 1-18 years at no charge.
Meals will be available from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Arnold Park, located on Ash and Maple Street, and Clarkston High School 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street entrance from June 12 to Aug. 11. No meals will be served on weekends or holidays. June 19, July 3 and 4 are considered holidays.
Meals must be eaten at the location of the meal site.
