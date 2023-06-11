Moscow PEO awards scholarships
MOSCOW — The Moscow Philanthropic Educational Organization awarded three scholarships to high schoolers in the area.
Rose Stewart who lives in Juliaetta and attends Kendrick High School received $1,500 from the PEO. The organization was impressed with her essay and letters of recommendation that showed her leadership skills, positive attitude and goals.
The PEO also awarded two other seniors with $750 scholarships, Nicole Rice, of Moscow, and Rachel Olson, of Kendrick, who also had impressive letters and essays.
Clarkston DECA senior receives WAVE scholarship
Sophie Henderson received a $5,200 scholarship and was awarded with the 2023 Washington Award for Vocational Excellence.
Henderson is one of 108 high schoolers and community college students who have received the award. She is an officer in Clarkston DECA and served as the area 11 state DECA President and qualified for the international DECA competition her sophomore, junior and senior year.
The scholarship honors Washington’s top career and technical education students and is selected by a committee of business, labor and education leaders.
The WAVE scholarship lasts for two years and helps students pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, university and private career schools. The program is funded by the Washington Legislature and is administered by Washington’s Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board. The Washington Student Achievement Council manages distribution of the scholarship.
Enrollment open for Beacon Christian School
Beacon Christian School is accepting application for students in kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2023-24 school year.
The school year will begin Aug. 21 at the school’s location on 615 Stewart Ave., Lewiston.
More information is available by calling (208) 743-8361.
Idaho State Department of Education ask for public’s input on content standards
Members of the public can review drafts of the new Idaho Extended Content Standards for various subjects.
The input will be for English language arts/literacy as well as math and science. The input will be used to guide the standards alignment and present them to the State Board of Education in August.
Reviews and comments can be made at bit.ly/3N89Yx4.
The review process also includes educators, parents, administrators and other educational partners who serve on review committees for each content area.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
