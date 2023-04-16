In the schools

Critchfield to hold post-legislative session in Moscow
MOSCOW — Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and the State Department of Education will have a post-legislative session in Moscow.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:18 am
The session will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Idaho WWAMI building, according to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education.
The event gives local school leaders a chance to hear from the superintendent and department staff regarding changes to education law during Idaho’s 2023 legislative session.
Grangeville teacher receives STEM award
Naomi Finnegan, a math and science teacher at Grangeville High School, was named a state finalist in the math category for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Finnegan was one of six Idaho teachers to be listed as finalists and will compete with other nominees from around the country. The award is the nation’s highest honor for math and science teachers, according to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education.
Awards are given to science, technology, engineering and math teachers in the U.S. and U.S. territories and are given to individuals recognized for their knowledge and ability to motivate and enable student success.
Nominees who advance to the national awards will be recognized by the White House and receive a paid trip to Washington, D.C., a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. National winners are expected to be announced by the White House this summer.
