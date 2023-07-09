Idaho Community Foundation gives grants to education projects in Idaho
The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded various grants to education projects in the state through the Idaho Future Fund.
Elk City received a $7,200 grant toward the salary of a preschool teacher through Reach Club, according to a news release from the Idaho Community Foundation.
“Elk City is a very small, very rural community,” said Reach Club Director and Board Chairperson Sue Phillips in the news release. “We have continuously gotten positive feedback regarding our program, especially preparing students for kindergarten.”
Other grant recipients include:
Kendrick School District: $5,500 to purchase equipment to provide the Kendrick Junior-Senior High School students with education and training in sheet metal fabrication.
Moscow School District: $20,000 for new books at the high school library.
The Idaho Future Fund was established in 2015 and grants are used to create, sustain or reinvigorate educational programs in the state.
