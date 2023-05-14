Mountain View School District seeking feedback on deconsolidation
GRANGEVILLE — The Mountain View School District Board of Trustees is asking for feedback on deconsolidation plans in the district.
A survey has been created and can be filled out online at sd244.org and click the link at the top of the page.
The deconsolidation would divide the district into two separate districts, one in Kooskia and the surrounding area, and one in Grangeville and the surrounding area.
Pinecrest Academy information session
Pinecrest Academy will have an information session for prospective families to get to know the school and new principal.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Normal Hills Boys and Girls Club, 910 13th Ave., with principal Kathi Keefer and officer manager Cathy Sunberg.
Pinecrest Academy is a charter school that is opening in Lewiston this fall.
