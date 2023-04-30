Lewiston School District will have meeting on Indian Education
The Lewiston School District will have an Indian Education Program meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will be held at the A. Neil DeAtley Center at 3125 Cecil Andrus Way and dinner will be provided.
The meeting will share information about the Indian Education Program and help create goals and objectives for the 2023-24 school year.
Information on the proposed goals and budget can be found at lewistonschools.net through the Indian Education Program link.
Clearwater Valley High School to have a Mother Daughter tea
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School will have a semi-formal Mother Daughter Tea.
The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. May 7 at the Old Opera House in Kooskia.
Tickets cost $7 for a single and $10 for a pair. Tickets can be purchased at the high school office or at the Opera House at the time of the event.
Kamiah kindergarten registration begins
KAMIAH — A screening program for children entering kindergarten at Kamiah Elementary for the 2023-24 school year will be held May 10 and 11.
Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten. Appointments can be made by calling the Kamiah Elementary office at (208) 935-4012.
Families will need to bring their child’s immunization record, legal birth certificate and Social Security card to be copied and returned.
Kindergarten teachers will be conducting screening on each student for their academic and social needs.
Highland High School to offer driver’s education classes
CRAIGMONT — Highland High School will have a driver’s education class beginning May 12.
Students who want to participate in the class must be 14½ years old by the first day of class and be 15 years old by Nov. 12. Families can contact the school district office at (208) 924-5211 to sign up for the course.
The fee for the class is $125 for Highland students and the fee for out-of-district students is $150. Payment can be made to Highland Schools and can be made in person or over the phone by calling (208) 924-5211. Checks can be sent to Highland School District No. 35, Attn: Shannan Randall, P.O. Box 130, Craigmont, ID 83523.
Payment is due before the first class.
The course will be taught by Jim Mahuron, a certified instructor of driver education in Idaho. He will contact families who have signed up to go over requirements and the schedule. The first class will be from 6-9 p.m. May 12 at the high school.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
