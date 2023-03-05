Clarkston High RTOC visits Washington capital for President’s Day
Clarkston High School Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps students presented colors at the Washington Legislature on President’s Day, Feb. 20.
Technical Sgt. and instructor Doug Lincoln brought senior cadets Zachry Leachman, Clara Grubb, Sean Carson and Krystal Pellor to the state capitol building in Olympia. State representatives were present with family members because it was a holiday. Students then met and took pictures with state Reps. Mary Dye, of Clarkston, and Joe Schmick, of Colfax. The students also were invited into the caucus room and were thanked by Dye.
The JROTC is a four-year academic federal program that is sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces, which also involves service opportunities in the community as well as history, science, technology, engineering and math.
Clarkston High School will be the site of the Southeast Washington Honor Festival
The Southeast Washington Honor Festival will be at the Clarkston High School featuring music students from schools that include Clarkston, Asotin, Oakesdale, Garfield-Palouse, St. John-Endicott and Rosalia.
The event will have a concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the CHS auditorium. There is an admission fee to attend and costs $3 for seniors/students, $4 for adults, $10 for families and free for preschool.
The concert will have music students from the school join together for two large ensembles for the concert. Students have the music in advance and will rehearse it before the concert. The choir will be directed by Dan Bukvick, and the band will be directed by Jason Johnstone. Both are professors from the University of Idaho.
Lewiston High School will have information meeting for families, students
The Lewiston High School will have a meeting for eighth grade and 11th grade students and families about high school and post-high school information.
The meeting for eighth grade students and families will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with 11th grade following at 7 p.m. Monday at the LHS P1FCU Performing Arts Center.
The eighth grade presentation will have information about course offering, graduation requirements and registration instructions. The 11th grade presentation will have information about graduation requirements, senior projects and post-secondary options. After the presentation, representatives from academic departments and extra-curricular activities will be available for questions.
There also will be a virtual presentation sent to families of ninth and 10th grade students that can be viewed at their convenience that will include topics covered in the in-person meeting.
LHS will have career fair featuring local businesses
The Lewiston High School will have a career fair with more than 40 businesses attending.
The LHS career fair will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the DeAtley Career Technical Center. Students who participate will be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses. The event is open for all high school students and refreshments will be available.
Students can explore the kind of employment and positions available in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and in the region. Students also can learn about on the job training, post-secondary education or certification requirements as well as job shadowing and internship opportunities.
Some of the businesses participating include Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Forest Group, Inland Cellular, Rogers Motors, Headmasters, Sequoia Counseling Services and Rustebakke Veterinary Services, as well as representatives of jobs in machining, health care, EMT, hospitality and aerospace studies.
Sparklight offering award for STEM education
Sparklight will have schools and organizations that serve K-12 students enter a social media campaign to win $2,500 to fund science, technology, engineering or math projects with its “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
Schools and organizations can enter to win by sharing a photo or writing an entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their project and six winners will be selected.
Entries will be accepted until March 22 at sparklight.com/contest. Twelve finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winners will be determined by public voting from March 24-31.
Sparklight is a broadband communications provider and is part of Cable One.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.