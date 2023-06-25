Governor’s Cup Scholarship winners announced
Three students from the area received the 2023 Governor’s Cup Scholarship award.
Connor Potratz, Orofino High School, attending University of Idaho; Tara Schlader, Prairie High School, attending Boise State University; Mary Schwartz, Prairie High School, attending UI.
The scholarships are for $5,000 per year and renewable for up to four years. The Career-Technical Education award is $3,000 per year for two to three years, depending on the length of the program.
The winners were chosen based on their commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement. The winners also had to attend an Idaho college or university. Winners were selected from more than 3,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 13-member board of directors.
School districts in Idaho receive art grants
School districts received grants for art programs under Gov. Brad Little’s Expanding Arts Access in Rural Public Schools program.
Area school districts that received funds include:
Cottonwood School District: $14,931.40
Genesee School District: $15,000
Kamiah School District: $15,000
Lapwai School District: $15,000
Nezperce School District: $14,536
Moscow School District: $15,000
Orofino School District: $15,000
Salmon River School District in Riggins: $14,758
Troy School District: $15,000
The grants were awarded based on recommendations of an advisory panel of arts teachers and college professors who reviewed grants. The program makes $1 million in grant funds available that rural schools, districts and charters can apply for.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
