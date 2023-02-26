Lewiston middle schools to have information night
Families with incoming sixth grade students can attend a information meeting to learn more about the middle schools.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sacajawea and Jenifer middle schools in the cafeteria of each school. Families of current fifth grade students and their families can learn about the middle school, how to register and what a typical day for sixth graders looks like.
Families can attend either meeting if they are unsure of where the students will be going to school in the fall.
Informational meeting on Genesee levy
Information meetings on the supplemental levy for the Genesee School District will be held in March.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in-person at the school cafeteria, 6 p.m. March 8 on Zoom, the link can be found on the district website at www.sd282.org and another in-person meeting 6 p.m. March 13 at the school cafeteria.
The supplemental levy election will be held March 14 for a rate of $4.42 per 1,000 assessed value for a total levy amount of $1,185,000.
Clarkston, Pullman DECA students head to state competition
Washington DECA students recently competed at the Area 11 DECA Career Development Conference in Spokane with several students moving on to the state competition in March.
Students from the area include:
Accounting application series: Nathan Gall, Clarkston, first.
Automotive services marketing series: Myles Gehring, Clarkston, eighth.
Business finance series event: Ethan Anderson, Pullman, seventh.
Business service marketing: Audrey Tan, Pullman, first; Madison Kaufman, Clarkston, sixth.
Hotel and lodging management: Greta Boreson, Clarkston, second.
Human resources management: Gurveena Singh, Pullman, first; David Miller, Clarkston, second; Madeline Walkup, Clarkston, third.
Marketing communication series: Sophie Henderson, Clarkston, first; Liana Vanek, Pullman, third; Reese Washington, Clarkston, fifth.
Quick service restaurant management: Samantha Hudgins, Clarkston, fifth.
Restaurant and food service management: Ciara Greer, Clarkston, fourth; Kai McCoy, Pullman, eighth.
Retail merchandising: Emma Taylor, Clarkston, fourth; Tori Bradley, Clarkston, eighth.
Sports and entertainment marketing series: Nicholas Haugen, Pullman, sixth.
Entrepreneurship start-up business plan: Keegan Heath and Jacob Rindard, Clarkston, second; Charles Liu, Aditya Parikh and Neal Wang, Pullman fourth.
Financial consulting: Mir Park, Pullman, first.
Integrated marketing campaign — event: Jesse Delane and Kamyrn Forsmann, Clarkston, first; Kaylie Randall and Emma Smith, Clarkston, fifth; Ethan Hasenoehrl and Sydnee Knight, Clarkston, sixth.
Integrated marketing campaign — product: Ember Dugger and Sydnee Morscheck, Clarkston, first; Deion Thornton, Clarkston, third.
Integrated marketing campaign — service: Ronin Lysne, Emmett Slagg and Gracie Wessels, Clarkston, first; Kinley Cassell, Clarkston, second; Kaitlin Le and Bailey Wu, Clarkston, third.
Project management business solutions: Talia Harbour and Sidney Johnson, Pullman.
Project management career development project: Greta Boreson, Sophie Henderson and Maddie Walkup, Clarkston; Katie Eggleston and Emma McManigle, Clarkston.
Project management community giving project: Samantha Hudgins, Ember Dugger, Sydnee Morscheck, Clarkston; Madison Dedloff, Ella Forster and Neila Peng, Pullman.
Project management financial literacy project: Ciara Greer and Emma Taylor, Clarkston.
School-based enterprise — foods: Mattea Branscome, Hayley Barnea and Tori Bradley, Clarkston; Teagan Harbour, Margot Keane and Alison Mangels, Pullman.
School-based enterprise — retail: Madi Kaufman and Espen Williams, Clarkston.
