Student engineering project on display Thursday at DeAtley Center
Student engineering projects will be displayed at the Robotics Applications & Engineering Design Expo and Open House this week at Lewiston.
The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the DeAtley Career & Technical Education Center, room 412 engineering lab. The DeAtley Center is at 3125 Cecil Andrus Way, near the new Lewiston High School.
The students’ engineering projects will be on display for viewing and demonstrations. Engineering Pathway alumni will also talk about the DeAtley Center’s program and how it helped them develop problem solving skills for their future study and careers. Local engineers and technicians will also discuss the importance of working in high-tech careers.
Peck School will have a Wax Museum Night this week
PECK — Peck School students from kindergarten to sixth grade will have a Wax Museum Night on Thursday.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Peck Community Center.
Students have selected a person to research and created booklets, presentation boards, and reports as part of their project. For the Wax Museum Night, they will dress up like the person they have chosen and present the information about their life as if they were that person.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
