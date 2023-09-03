Several school districts in the area received grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for students to have free fresh fruit and vegetable options.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program gives participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the day, according to a news release from the Idaho State Department of Education.
Schools with the highest enrollment of students who qualify for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority under the National School Lunch Act. The process helps provide more opportunity for students who have fewer chances to integrate fresh produce in their diets.
The grants run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 and are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
School districts from the region who received funding include:
Culdesac School District: Culdesac School – $5,925
Highland School District: Highland School in Craigmont – $6,825
Kamiah School District: Kamiah Schools – $13,050
Lapwai School District: Lapwai Elementary School – $18,000; Lapwai Junior/High School – $3,675
Lewiston School District: McGhee Elementary School – $19,350
Mountain View School District: Clearwater Valley Elementary – $10,650
Orofino School District: Orofino Elementary School – $27,150; Peck Elementary School – $2,400; Timberline Schools – $7,650
Salmon River School District: Riggins Elementary School – $4,650
The Lapwai School District received a total of $81,004 in grant money from the Nez Perce Tribe.
The grant money is from the Local Education Program funds that support opportunities related to Nez Perce culture and history, according to the Lapwai School District newsletter.
The funds include:
Speech and language equipment: $10,000
Culturally relevant learning experiences: $10,000
Attendance incentives and rewards: $10,000
Indigenous pedagogy hands-on mathematics: $10,000
Native arts: $7,732
Incentives and celebrations for Middle High School positive behavioral interventions and supports: $10,000
Social studies experiential learning: $1,238
Wrestling: $10,000
STEM experiential learning: $9,058
Cheer: $2,976
