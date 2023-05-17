A King County coroner’s jury has found a Kent police officer was justified when he shot and killed a 20-year-old man the officer believed may have struck other officers with a car while fleeing arrest.

The jury deliberated for more than six hours over two days before concluding Officer Jacob Reed reasonably feared for his life and the lives of other officers when he fired nine times point-blank into the side of Eugene Nelson the night of Aug. 9, 2017.

