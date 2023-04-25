OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will call the Legislature back into special session to enact a new law that covers certain drug crimes.

Shortly after the Legislature failed in the final hours of the session, to pass a compromise bill that dealt with both penalties and treatments for drug possession, Inslee said he will call lawmakers back as soon as they can reach an agreement. Without it, the state’s drug possession laws will lapse on July 1, and local governments could enact their own.