KENNEWICK — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee came to the energy hub of the Pacific Northwest — the Tri-Cities — to sign seven clean energy bills passed by the Legislature in the session just ended.
The bills he signed Wednesday against a backdrop of Energy Northwest’s Horn Rapids solar center panels that supply energy to Richland will boost local economies and businesses and provide jobs, Inslee said.
The Tri-Cities already employs more than 5,000 in energy-related fields, including the Northwest’s only operating nuclear power plant, according to the Tri-City Development Council.
About 90% of the total wind generation capacity in Oregon and Washington is within 125 miles of the Tri-Cities. And 40% of Washington state’s power is produced within a 100-mile radius.
The bills Inslee signed are intended to help move the state toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2045.
“The world is looking to Washington state to lead a clean energy revolution and we are delivering,” Inslee said.
The bills are intended to help the state prepare the electric grid for increased clean energy transmission, require cities to support greenhouse gas emission reduction, support the transition of workers into clean energy jobs and make environmental review of new clean energy projects more efficient.
They also will incentivize producing sustainable aviation fuel in Washington and help convert transit buses from diesel to green hydrogen.
Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, was one of the few Republicans signed on as co-sponsor on some of the bills.
The seven bills did not include the one sponsored by Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, to limit the blinking red lights on wind turbines to times when low-flying aircraft were near rather than leaving them on through the night.
Inslee said House Bill 1173, passed by the state House and Senate with just one legislator in each branch opposed, was still being vetted, as is the customary process in his office.
“I think it is a grand idea, assuming it will work,” he said. “We are just making sure that it does. But we really appreciate everyone looking for a way to minimize the visual disturbance. We think this will be a tremendous benefit.”
The bills he signed preserve the robust ability of local communities like the Tri-Cities to have their voices heard in siting decisions, he said.
“I am confident these bills achieve two goals,” he said. “One, making sure that citizens have the right for their voices to be heard and, two, that there is transparency in the process.”
They also would help decisions to be made in a timely way, he said. “Time is of the essence.”
Inslee said President Biden called him this week after he announced he would not run for a fourth term as governor to congratulate Inslee on his years in office.
Inslee said he did not plan make a second run for president in the upcoming election.
The bills Inslee signed Wednesday include:
House Bill 1216, requested by Inslee, is intended to provide for up-front planning, early community and tribal input, and efficient environmental review of new clean energy projects.
It would attempt to do that by establishing a coordinating council led by the Department of Ecology and Department of Commerce officials; make certain clean energy projects eligible for a permitting process overseen by the Department of Ecology; require environmental studies to be completed within two years; and start a new Department of Commerce program for clean energy projects of statewide significance.
House Bill 1181 would allow the state to integrate climate change into the state’s framework for growth management by requiring local governments to take action to address climate change.
House Bill 1176, which will create the Washington Climate Corps to expand service opportunities for young adults and veterans and connect them with climate and clean energy career opportunities.
It also directs the state to conduct clean energy workforce planning in partnership with unions and industries.
Senate Bill 5165 would improve transmission planning efforts to prepare for 100% clean energy in the state.
House Bill 1416 closes a potential loophole in Washington’s 2019 landmark clean electricity law to clarify that it applies to all electricity that Washington customers use, including electricity purchased from elsewhere.
Senate Bill 5447 provides incentives for the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Washington.
House Bill 1236 allows transit agencies to produce and use green hydrogen as they transition from diesel buses to buses running on cleaner fuel.
