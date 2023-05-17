SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed a bill Monday that would have required the state to ask drivers to volunteer their odometer readings, a precursor to a long-discussed and still theoretical tax on miles traveled that could replace Washington’s tax on gasoline.

Under the bill, drivers would not have been required to provide their readings to the Department of Licensing. Rather, it was intended as a data gathering exercise with the goal of “gaining more accurate information on vehicle miles traveled in the state” in preparation for the possible tax, often called a road-use charge.

