Ferguson and the state ferries chief said they would indefinitely postpone further conversions to rechargeable battery propulsion of the state’s largest ferries. The first diesel guzzler to be converted into a plug-in vessel – the Wenatchee – went $36 million over budget and fell far behind schedule.

“We have to electrify these boats. They are a significant part of our pollution portfolio in our state,” Inslee reacted in an exclusive interview with the Standard. “But we also have to maintain public support and confidence in what we’re doing here.”

Inslee said he was unwilling to criticize his successor’s decision. “We only get one governor at a time,” he said. “I wish him well.”