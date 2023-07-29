Irrigation limits still in place through weekend

Public Works Director Dustin Johnson stands on the outside of the reservoir next to the control unit that is used to monitor the reservoir Monday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston’s restrictions on automated irrigation are still on track to be lifted on Monday, but will remain in place through the weekend.

The crews bringing Lewiston’s water treatment plant online following a $30 million upgrade have made significant progress, but the facility isn’t yet running at full capacity, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.