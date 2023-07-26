Irrigation restrictions still in place after small setbacks

This photo taken July 21 shows High Reservoir, which is expected to be put back in service soon. The city of Lewiston is working out the final kinks as it attempts to get the repaired reservoir back in the city's water system.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston’s irrigation restrictions might extend through the weekend while personnel work through unanticipated challenges that surfaced when they were bringing the town’s recently upgraded water treatment plant online.

Even though the process has slowed, Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said Wednesday afternoon he still believes the city will meet its goal of lifting the ban on automated irrigation for most Lewiston water customers no later than Monday.