The decision to rebuild the Clarkston High School is now in the hands of the voters.
Ballots asking residents in the Clarkston School District to decide on approving the $79 million, 25-year bond at a rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value have been issued.
Ballots were mailed out Saturday and need to be returned by April 25. The bond needs 60% of the votes plus one in order to pass.
The plans for the new high school will keep the Adams building and auditorium and the T building located northwest of the auditorium along Sixth Street. The current classroom wing that was built in 1955 and the current career technical education building will be demolished and replaced with a new structure. The new building will be built around the existing auditorium and T building so the outside space between the buildings will be the new cafeteria and hallways. The football field and tennis courts will be moved to accommodate the new structure, as well as construction activities.
The features of the high school include:
Increased space for science labs, classrooms, learning commons and cafeteria.
Increased safety and security with minimal entrances.
Improved traffic flow from Sixth Street and Chestnut Street for buses and parking.
Space for career technical education and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs.
More details on the designs of the proposed high school can be found at bit.ly/3KFqF2M.
Construction would be done in phases to avoid disrupting students’ learning. Students will remain in the current facility as the classroom wing and career technical education classrooms are built. Then they will move into the new classrooms as the current classroom wing is demolished and the administration, gym and athletic spaces are built. The new facility would open in the 2027-28 school year.
The existing gym will stay in use until the project is completed and then demolished to minimize disruption of sporting events and games.
The new football field would be relocated to the east of the school site and oriented north and south to be parallel with the Snake River. The field will also have a track, and be used for track and field events.
There would be a multipurpose field with baseball and soccer fields between the new building and the football field. The artificial turf would also be able to be used year round, be better for rainy conditions and last longer.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said that the JROTC program is actually the group that uses the field most for line practices and drills. When the field is muddy or wet, having students on the field tears the grass and students can’t be on it as often because it needs to be saved for games.
The new football field will still be able to for the community fireworks display on Fourth of July, as well as being available for other community events.
The designs also include a new gym and auxiliary gym. The new gym will be big enough to seat 2,000 people, so it could be used for graduations.
Knowlton sees the bond for the new high school as not only an investment in education, but also the community.
“We believe that this structure, once built, could be around for generations — be something that’s lasting and meaningful for our kids and grandkids and great-grandkids for a long time in the future that our community can be proud of and use,” he said.
The Tribune asked Knowlton about the bond, designs and the cost. Below are his answers.
Why does the high school need to be rebuilt?
Many opponents to the bond say the structure needs to have maintenance and fixes, not an entire rebuild.
Knowlton said the school district has a nine-year maintenance plan, not just for the high school but for all the schools in the district, to fix and replace infrastructure like furniture, carpets, roofs and HVAC systems. Those are projects that only need to be done once every 10 to 20 years. The district will also look for grants to help fund repairs at the schools.
However, with larger projects, like what is needed at the high school, that can cost $10 million to $20 million becomes a question of whether or not it’s better to fix those problems or build a new facility where those repairs won’t be needed. Knowlton said the costs of repairs can escalate quickly, if more issues are found during the repairs.
“Once you tear into something, like if it’s plumbing or electrical or whatever, then you’re required by law to bring everything that you’ve just touched up to code. So that’s been the tricky thing is maintaining what we’ve got without digging deep into everything,” he said. “We don’t have the money to start upgrading and bringing everything up to code. It is being maintained, but there’s a balance.”
Knowlton said that the architect did a comparison of building a new facility compared to doing renovations and it was a similar cost at $78 million. Renovation might also require that students attend school in portable classrooms while the construction takes place.
The other issue with renovation is that the layout of the school can be awkward as different spaces are renovated and fitting together in the new and old space together. A renovated design also keeps the same layout, which can affect the size of classrooms. There isn’t space in the existing structure to increase the size of one classroom without it affecting another.
“What you end up with again, is this retrofitted, awkward space of walls and punched-out walls and weird corners and sight lines that are terrible for supervision,” Knowlton said. “It just makes it very difficult for teachers to be able to manage those spaces.”
Given the increase in property taxes and high costs, why is now the time to ask voters to pass the bond?
Knowlton said that although construction materials fluctuate, for the most part they don’t drop dramatically. Instead what happens is the cost increases, then it stabilizes at the higher amount and people get used to paying the new amount.
“We don’t see this getting cheaper over time,” Knowlton said. “What do they say? The best time to plant a tree, a redwood tree for example, is 100 years ago, and the second best time to plant is today.”
Previous bonds were also asked in 2017 for $60.5 million, 2014 for $38 million and for $46.8 million in 2011. The last measure in 2017 was defeated when it garnered 50.63% votes in favor but failed to gain the needed 60% plus one to pass.
What do you say to people who are concerned about the increase in property taxes?
Knowlton knows that the cost of the bond is a big ask for the community.
“I understand that this is going to cost us. It’s going to cost me. I’m going to pay my taxes as well,” he said. “I know it may be a hardship for some families.”
However, he said that taxes provide funds for infrastructure and education that provides for a community. Some individuals like seniors and those who are disabled can qualify for an exemption on their property taxes.
“I know that it’s not going to get cheaper and I know that the design and the plan is solid,” Knowlton said.
Knowlton also said the taxpayers in the Clarkston School District have seen their cost per $1,000 of assessed value drop in the last four to five years so the community in the past has paid more to the school district. In 2010, the rate was $4.43 and the highest since then was $4.92 in 2013. The lowest was $1.50 in 2019. The current rate is $2.01 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The expected rate of the bond for the new high school is $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed property value and, as the bond is paid off over 25 years, the tax rate will decrease. So between regular school tax support and the bond, the initial combined rate would be about $4.85 per $1,000 in assessed value, if voters approve the bond.
For a homeowner whose house is valued at $350,000, they would pay $994 a year, or around $83 a month, for the high school bond. And their total school support would be $1,698 per year, or about $142 a month.
Are there other funds or grants that can be used toward the bond?
The $79 million bond is the amount taxpayers in the school district will pay to fund the project. The state of Washington provides $9.5 million in funds toward the total cost of the project, which is projected to be $88 million.
There is also a capital campaign to help offset the cost, with the goal of raising $10 million. Knowlton said that campaign is also meeting with individuals, organizations and businesses to discuss naming opportunities for the school.
Some already have agreed to donate. Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer of Schweitzer Engineering Labs have pledged $1.5 million toward construction of the career technical education wing of the high school, if the bond passes, according to the Clarkston School District website.
How do the new designs address safety and security?
Safety and security is another area that is improved with the new high school design. The current facility has 53 entrances and exits in the building. Many of the entrances are left unlocked because if they aren’t, students can’t come and go to their classes.
The new facility will have three entrances and exits. There are other doors in the plans, but those will be exits only. The entrances will be monitored and have locking systems.
Not only will the outside of the facility be better monitored but also the interior hallway spaces will be easier for staff to monitor. The parking lot will also have improved traffic flow to address safety as well as taking up less street parking in front of houses in the neighborhood.
The consolidated building will also make it easier for students to get to class from one end of the campus to the other, which Knowlton estimates is a half-mile wide. It sometimes takes the full transition time for students to walk from one class on one side of campus to the other side.
Rebuilding also expands the cafeteria space, which currently can’t fit all the students, so some are eating in the hallways, in their cars or outside when the weather allows. After the COVID-19 pandemic, school administration realized the high school didn’t have a space for all students to socialize together. After the isolation of the pandemic, the district knew having a space for students to come together and interact with each other would be important.
“We don’t have a space that’s large enough to be in a relaxed setting to sit down for a few hundred students to eat, talk,” Knowlton said.
