Idaho State Police troopers and local law enforcement officers will have extra patrols to enforce distracted driving laws throughout the weekend, the state police announced Friday.

Idaho Transportation Department statistics indicate that in 2021 Idaho had 5,003 distracted driving crashes, including 30 fatalities and 284 serious injuries. The National Safety Council found that the percentage of drivers manipulating hand-held electronic devices increased by 127% from 2012 to 2021. The state police encourage drivers to put down distractions and focus on driving because our roadways are dangerous.