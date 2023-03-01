Angie Gourirand walks down the snow-covered steps of her home with groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Snow blocks the kitchen doorway of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP)
Don Perry uses a snowblower to clear the snow from the sidewalk in front of his home in New Bedford, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 as residents dig out of the only snow storm of the season. Heavy snow bookended the United States on Tuesday, with a late-season storm bringing a messy morning commute to the Northeast and California residents digging out, or in some cases simply stranded, after yet another storm. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
Snow covered and with rosy cheeks after rolling around in the snow, Maxwell Ribeiro, 4, of Worcester, Mass. eats snow from his gloves while sledding at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Mass., during a winter storm, Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023. (Allan Jung/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Worker Bayron Barrientos, of Providence, R.I., shovels snow off a path, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in front of a church, in Norwood, Mass. Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be heavy snow Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A man blows snow off his driveway onFrancis Avenue in Pittsfield, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
A man walks on the Dunham Mall in Pittsfield, Mass., toward City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Crows fly on Union Street in Pittsfield, Mass., over fresh snow on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
Lou Fernandez and his dog, Lila, finish shoveling their sidewalk on Tatman Street in Worcester, Mass., during a winter storm, Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023. (Allan Jung/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Ruth Aldama, center, who set up a makeshift supply shop on the road, talks to a resident in Running Springs , Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Angie Gourirand, right, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A utility worker works on lines in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. A new storm teeming with freezing rain and strong winds socked Michigan on Monday, presenting a fresh challenge for crews that have been trying to restore electricity to thousands of customers who have been in the dark since ice snapped lines days ago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Snow is piled up against the kitchen window of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP)
Kevin Maze, top, and Donnie Smith remove snow from a structure in Running Springs , Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Cathy Donahue, of Worcester, Mass. and her daughter, Skylar, 4, sled together at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Mass., during a winter storm, Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2023. (Allan Jung/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
A man clears a driveway with a snowblower, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Milton, N.H. Much of the area north of Boston received about two inches of snow before turning to rain from a winter storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Claudia Booth tends to her horses as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, near Colfax, Calif. Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Hayes Condon shovels snow in his driveway on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Colfax, Calif. Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Motorists drive past snow-covered buildings in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two residents walk past the piles of snow in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Sean Angus prepares his snow chain in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this image released by Caltrans District 3, a snow plow drives past the Sly Park Rd., exit in El Dorado County, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Caltrans District 3 via AP)
Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. — Jennifer Cobb and her husband planned on staying four days in their vacation rental in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains. But that stretched into a week as they were trapped by a relentless series of storms that has piled snow so high they can barely see out the windows.
When they try to shovel themselves out, it just snows again. They’re thinking of walking to a main road to see if they can hitch a ride down the mountain so they can get home to their teenage daughter and Cobb’s elderly father in San Diego County.
“We hear the phantom sounds of plows, but they never come,” said Cobb, 49. “Being stuck up here in this beautiful place shouldn’t be awful, but it is.”
Cobb and other beleaguered Californians weathered yet another storm Tuesday, as blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada range in the northern half of the state, more snow was on its way to the southern mountains like the San Bernardino range, and forecasters warned that any travel was dangerous.
On the eastern flank of the Sierra, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office bluntly tweeted: “The roads are closed. All of them. There is no alternate route, back way, or secret route. It’s a blizzard, people.”
Staggering snowfall totals have been reported this week from the storm. Mammoth Lakes, traditionally one of the snowiest places in California, had nearly 4 feet of snow over the past three days. The Mammoth Mountain ski resort has received 41.5 feet of snow since October and could be on a path to break the all-time snow season record of 55.7 feet set in 2010-11.
The University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory near Donner Pass reported that nearly 41.7 feet had fallen since October, more than in any snow year since 1970 and second only to the record of 66.7 feet in 1952.
San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency, with mountain residents trapped in their homes and motorists stranded. More snow was expected in many communities where residents, unable to drive through deep snow on roads that were closed anyway, largely got around on foot.
The latest storm in California was one of two bookending the country, with snow closing or delaying the opening for hundreds of schools in the Northeast, which saw the most significant snowfall Tuesday of what has been a mild winter.
And Michigan again fought a battle with ice after a storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. To the southeast, around Detroit, some customers still lacked power for a sixth day after a prior storm.
The storms have delayed travel, shuttered schools and overwhelmed crews trying to dig out of the snow and repair downed power lines. Nationwide, there were about 500 commercial flight cancellations and more than 3,000 delays as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com.
In the West, the weather was expected to last into today, with winter storm warnings stretching from the Oregon coast to many of Southern California’s already-snow-laden mountains.
In the San Bernardino mountain community of Running Springs, the town is covered in snow with some mounds piling more than six feet high. Some residents walked to a grocery store to stock up on food and carried back the bags atop a plastic sled.
In nearby Crestline, Michael Johnstone said his family’s grocery store was running low on key inventory even though they stocked up before the storm. Authorities are escorting two full grocery trucks up to the mountain community, Johnstone said — just in time for the new storm to add as much as a foot of snow.
“We’re completely out of bread. Milk is getting really light. We’re almost completely out of produce,” said Johnstone, of Goodwin and Sons Market. “Beer — domestic beer — is really, really low.”
Johnstone said many of the store’s employees can’t make it to work, so he has been using a plow truck to shuttle them to and from work for limited hours. Most customers are coming in on foot.
Christian Vinceneux, 60, is among them. He made it to Goodwin’s on foot but the shelves were bare of bread and had minimal produce. Still, he said he felt lucky he was close enough to get there in a 15-minute walk.
“There have been people posting online where they’re running out of groceries because they live in a part of town that’s too far to walk to the grocery store,” he said. “We haven’t had any snow plows …. It’s going to take a while before we can all get out.”
For California’s skiers and snowboarders, the parade of storms was too much of a good thing. Most resorts around Lake Tahoe suspended operations Tuesday. Big Bear Mountain Resort opened, but all roads leading there were closed. Mount Baldy Resort on the massive peak that looms over greater Los Angeles opened but also anticipated an early closure.
But California’s Sierra snowpack, which provides about a third of the state’s water supply, continued to benefit from the back-to-back dumps of heavy snowfall. The water content of the snowpack Tuesday — in a state grappling with years of drought — was 186% of normal to date and 162% of the average on April 1, when it is historically at its peak, according to the state Department of Water Resources’ online data.
In the Northeast, parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island had heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut got about 7 inches. The Albany, N.Y., area saw less snow than expected — 2 inches to 5 inches — but it was enough to close schools.
Deke Andrew, a Maine snowboarder, said he couldn’t imagine such a thing as too much snow. The 51-year-old is living out of his Sprinter-style van at Sugarloaf, and was out snowboarding as snow was falling Tuesday.
“There really isn’t any such a thing as too much snow in the wintertime,” Andrew said. “We want as much as we can possibly get. It’s incredible, and gives a purpose to the cold weather.”