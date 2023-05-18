KENNEWICK — Without ventilation, the temperature inside your car will rise high and fast. Leaving pets in a hot car can cause heat stroke or death — and no, cracking a window open isn’t enough.

In fact, you can be held liable for leaving an animal inside a hot car under Washington state law, which makes it a civil infraction to leave any animal alone in a car, or other enclosed space, if they could be killed by excessive heat, excessive cold, lack of ventilation or lack of water. This comes with a maximum fine of $125.