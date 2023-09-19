Things get rolling today at the 79th annual Nez Perce County Fair, “A Big Wheel Affair” that runs through Sunday chock full of contests, a variety of entertainment and other activities at the fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards.

Today all open class exhibits will be entered from noon to 8 p.m., including art, homemade beer, crafts, field crops, flowers, foods, needlework, photography and many others.