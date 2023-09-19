Things get rolling today at the 79th annual Nez Perce County Fair, “A Big Wheel Affair” that runs through Sunday chock full of contests, a variety of entertainment and other activities at the fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards.
Today all open class exhibits will be entered from noon to 8 p.m., including art, homemade beer, crafts, field crops, flowers, foods, needlework, photography and many others.
On Wednesday all 4-H home economics projects will be entered beginning at 8 a.m. and open class exhibits will be judged throughout the day. FFA and 4-H livestock projects also will be entered.
Thursday the gates will open for the public at 10 a.m., with the Nez Perce County Veterans Council flag raising ceremony. Livestock judging contests will continue throughout the day. Activities include an ugly chicken contest, an antique engine display, a petting zoo, music, a magic act and a Wild West fun park. The Silver State Amusements carnival opens at 4 p.m. and the 4-H fashion revue inside the fair pavilion commences at 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s events include a continuation of the 4-H livestock fitting and showing judging contests, concluding with the small and large animal round robins. The carnival opens at 1 p.m. and a pie tasting contest starts on the pavilion stage at 4 p.m. The exhibit building will close at 10 p.m.
The carnival opens at noon on Saturday and Sunday with all the other activities scheduled through the weekend. The fair will close at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced for a discounted price at bit.ly/3RyGufg.
Anyone seeking more information may check the fair’s website at npcfair.org.