PULLMAN — Whitman County was ranked as the fastest growing county in the nation in 2022, but a year before it was the fastest declining county.

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2022 Economic Census, and found that Whitman County had the largest population growth in the country. This is a big change compared to last year, according to the 2021 version of the census. Whitman County was ranked that year as the fastest declining population in the nation.