PULLMAN — Whitman County was ranked as the fastest growing county in the nation in 2022, but a year before it was the fastest declining county.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2022 Economic Census, and found that Whitman County had the largest population growth in the country. This is a big change compared to last year, according to the 2021 version of the census. Whitman County was ranked that year as the fastest declining population in the nation.
According to the census, between 2020 and 2021 Whitman saw a 9.6% drop, from 47,971 to 43,238 people. But in 2022, the county saw a 10.1% increase, from 43,238 to 47,619 people.
U.S. Census Bureau Demographer Kristie Wilder said many college counties saw a rebound in the past year after a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic. She attributes these changes to students leaving the county while Washington State University transitioned into online classes, and coming back into Whitman when in-person classes were resumed.
Around 7,400 WSU students lived in Whitman County in 2020, but that number declined to 2,386 students in 2021, said Erica Gardner, Senior Forecast Analyst at the Office of Financial Management. Student population recovered in 2022, when the county saw 6,404 students return to Whitman.
Wilder said though Whitman saw the most growth, the county didn’t see the largest migration numbers. The county with the largest population increase was Maricopa County, Ariz., from 4,494,693 to 4,551,524 people.
Wilder added counties under 50,000 in population don’t have as much ground needed to cover to have a large percentage change compared to larger counties in the country.
Wilder added the economic census is different from the 10-year census, which counts yearly population influxes compared to a decade’s worth.