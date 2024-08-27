ITD announces plans for stretch of Highway 95

A 6-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 south of Lake Pend Oreille would be expanded to a divided freeway with interchanges, underpasses and frontage roads, according to a new concept by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The department updated the design after receiving negative public feedback about an earlier plan to route the freeway around the town of Sagle while bypassing businesses and cutting through private farmland and residences.

Now the preferred concept will follow the highway’s current path, but will require additional rights of way for wider lanes and new frontage roads. The freeway would have two 12-foot lanes in each direction, 10-foot shoulders and a 14-foot median with a concrete barrier.

These improvements will increase both safety and efficiency through an area that is growing more congested by separating high-speed, through-traffic from local traffic, ITD spokeswoman Heather McDaniel said.

A controlled access highway would allow higher speed limits through the area. Currently the highway slows to 45 mph through Sagle with a middle turn lane and a traffic light at Sagle Road.

Over 170 accidents and three fatalities were reported in the project area between 2018 and 2023, according to an ITD crash analysis. Average daily traffic is projected to increase by 64% from 2022 to 2045.

Interchanges with access to the frontage roads would be at Brisboys Road and Dufort Road north and south of Sagle. Two underpasses would be built over Ivy Drive/Algoma Spur Road and Monarch Road/N. Gun Club Road.

The frontage road network would connect parts of both sides of the highway and a 10-foot pedestrian pathway would follow frontage roads to Long Bridge over Lake Pend Oreille to Sandpoint.

A common objection against the project is that Long Bridge, which leads U.S. 95 over Lake Pend Oreille to Sandpoint, would still be a two-lane bottleneck.