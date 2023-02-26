Travelers along Idaho’s sole north-south passageway know well the capriciousness of U.S. Highway 95.
Over the years, traffic has often been interrupted by rock and mud slides that blocked one or both lanes of the roadway for days — even longer, as was the case in July 2020 when a huge rock slide 6 miles south of Riggins shut down the highway for months. Road crews struggled to remove boulders the size of small houses while travelers were diverted onto a parallel shoo fly road that was never intended for major traffic.
Even incidents not prompted by Mother Nature can pose major disruptions, as on Feb. 10 when a semi-truck crashed about 16 miles south of Riggins near Hazard Creek, spilling thousands of gallons of propane along the highway. Traffic going north and south had to bypass Idaho altogether for about three days as a HAZMAT crew cleaned up the toxic spill. There was no alternative detour in the state.
Rather than wait for the next event, the Idaho Transportation Department is taking a proactive approach to identify high-risk segments of the state’s highways and develop strategies to head off major disasters.
Janet Zarate, a traffic and materials engineer manager with ITD, said the agency has issued a request for proposals from geotechnical experts to develop a standardized rating system to evaluate high-risk portions of the state’s highways, conduct an assessment of critical areas and assemble a database that can be used by road crews to manage these areas.
“They’re going to develop a rating system based on research and study to formally document … all of our slopes,” Zarate said.
“We need a consistent rating system. … The challenge that we’ve had statewide is developing one unified system. (Currently) one person goes out on their own (to assess risk areas) and you don’t have that consistency.”
Because she lives in this district, Zarate said she is more familiar with the problems along U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12. But there are other places in the state she is not as familiar with that likely are just as high-risk. Having a broad view of all of the state’s potential trouble spots will be a huge advantage, she said.
In addition to looking at how to manage these high-risk areas, Zarate said another problem is figuring out how to quickly communicate to the driving public when something happens to block the routes. She pointed out that in places along the Salmon River corridor or on U.S. Highway 12 toward Montana, cellphone coverage is spotty or nonexistent. The ability to alert travelers before they head unawares to a roadblock can take hours.
This lack of communication can have a significant impact on communities, such as Riggins, she added, when there is no viable detour around a roadblock and the highway may be out of service for a long time.
“This is a three-year project,” Zarate said of the geotechnical study. “The last phase is to provide training for ITD staff. We will develop a rating system and we need a simple end-of-the-day scale. We’ve used federally accepted systems before (but the consultants) are going to develop that and give us a final consistent rating system.
“The end goal for the geotechs is to have those proposed planning level mitigation projects identified … so we can go to the (Idaho Transportation Board) and say, ‘Here is a planning level estimate of how much to mitigate and we should tackle these projects in this order.’ ”
Zarate said she expects the consultants will be on board within the next few weeks and the slope assessments to begin later this year.