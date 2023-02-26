Travelers along Idaho’s sole north-south passageway know well the capriciousness of U.S. Highway 95.

Over the years, traffic has often been interrupted by rock and mud slides that blocked one or both lanes of the roadway for days — even longer, as was the case in July 2020 when a huge rock slide 6 miles south of Riggins shut down the highway for months. Road crews struggled to remove boulders the size of small houses while travelers were diverted onto a parallel shoo fly road that was never intended for major traffic.