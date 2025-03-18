James Earl Palmer

James “Jim” Earl Palmer was born Jan. 4, 1945, to William (Si) Pittman Palmer and Helen Merrifield Palmer in Eugene, Ore. He grew up in southern Idaho. The family moved to the Lewiston area around 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-66 and was honorably discharged.
Jim and Linda Bentley were married in 1967 and later divorced in 1980. During this time he worked for Willett’s Supply, as a long haul trucker, and for the Idaho Highway Department stationed in Craigmont.
As a young man, Jim loved to play guitar and ride his 15-speed bicycle. At one time he was a member of a club that regularly rode from Moscow to Lewiston, down the river road to Wawawai, then up to Pullman and ultimately back to Moscow, a distance of about 100 miles.
Jim married Cristy Morefield in 1986. They made their home in Clarkston. He worked for Twin City Foods for several years in many roles with his final post being a security officer. He enjoyed riding his Yamaha FJR Motorcycle and restoring classic cars.
Jim died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Jim is survived by his wife Christy and three children (and spouses): Todd (Judy) Gibbs, Lara (Steven) O’Brady and James (Crystal) Palmer; grandchildren include Ryan, Kasmira and Trevor O’Brady, Nathanial (Marissa) Palmer, Kathryn (Nick) Kauffman, Aedyn Palmer, and William (Tarryn) Palmer. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Smith, his nephew William (Vicky), grandnephew Travis (Jolene) and his great-grandniece Kaylee.
He has many great-grandchildren including Kyra Dickey, Keeven and Charles Palmer and Jocelyn Kauffman, Landon, Ezra and Everett Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, Starlyn Williams, Allison Palmer and Karsyn Rose Palmer. Two more boys are expected this year: Kallen Gage Palmer and James Donald Palmer.