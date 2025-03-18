James Earl Palmer

James “Jim” Earl Palmer was born Jan. 4, 1945, to William (Si) Pittman Palmer and Helen Merrifield Palmer in Eugene, Ore. He grew up in southern Idaho. The family moved to the Lewiston area around 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-66 and was honorably discharged.

Jim and Linda Bentley were married in 1967 and later divorced in 1980. During this time he worked for Willett’s Supply, as a long haul trucker, and for the Idaho Highway Department stationed in Craigmont.

As a young man, Jim loved to play guitar and ride his 15-speed bicycle. At one time he was a member of a club that regularly rode from Moscow to Lewiston, down the river road to Wawawai, then up to Pullman and ultimately back to Moscow, a distance of about 100 miles.