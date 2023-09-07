JB Mauney listed in stable condition after neck injuries suffered at Lewiston Roundup

JB Mauney is thrown from his bull, Arctic Assassin, in the Xtreme Bulls competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday evening. Mauney sustained neck injuries in this fall and is listed in stable condition Thursday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
A world famous bull rider who landed on his head at the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday night is listed in stable condition.
JB Mauney, of Stephenville, Texas, was taken by ambulance with neck injuries to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after being flipped by a bull named the Arctic Assassin. Roundup Director Bill Jenkins said Mauney is in stable condition today and scheduled for an MRI this afternoon to determine next steps in his medical treatment.
While Mauney was being assisted out of the arena, he told fellow riders and medics that he thought his neck was broken. A crowd gathered around a picnic table near the grandstands where the popular cowboy was fitted with a neck brace.
Mauney, who has earned $7.4 million during his career, is considered one of the top and toughest cowboys in the business.
Bull riding is among the most dangerous sports on the planet and injuries are common. In an Instagram video posted last March, Mauney, 36, detailed his extensive injury history which includes two broken legs, breaks to both feet, shoulder blades, both jaws, his eye socket and his back. "I never broke my heart," he said in the video.
But he has suffered a laceration to his liver and bruised his kidneys and spleen.
"My dad kind of drilled it into my head, 'If both your legs ain't broke, you get up and walk out of the arena,’ and you know I still live by that every day,” he said in the video.