JB Mauney listed in stable condition after neck injuries suffered at Lewiston Roundup

JB Mauney is thrown from his bull, Arctic Assassin, in the Xtreme Bulls competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday evening. Mauney sustained neck injuries in this fall and is listed in stable condition Thursday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

A world famous bull rider who landed on his head at the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday night is listed in stable condition.

JB Mauney, of Stephenville, Texas, was taken by ambulance with neck injuries to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after being flipped by a bull named the Arctic Assassin. Roundup Director Bill Jenkins said Mauney is in stable condition today and scheduled for an MRI this afternoon to determine next steps in his medical treatment.

