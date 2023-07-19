A jury has found a Jerome man guilty of seven of eight felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl that occurred between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, records say.

Cesar Arellano-Sanchez, 44, now awaits sentencing in October after the jury found him guilty after deliberating slightly more than three hours. He was found guilty of five counts of lewd conduct of a child under 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He was acquitted on one count of sexual abuse.

