BOISE — The state budget-writing committee Monday authorized an audit of a Department of Health and Welfare program because of concerns the program’s funds were given to ineligible organizations. Members also voted to decline another use of another federal grant program for child care.

The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 16-3 to direct the Legislative Audits Division of the Legislative Services Office to conduct an audit of the Community Grant program. This grant program used federal funds for after-school programs and was given to 80 organizations in two rounds of grant distributions in 2021 and 2022.