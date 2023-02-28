BOISE — The state budget-writing committee Monday authorized an audit of a Department of Health and Welfare program because of concerns the program’s funds were given to ineligible organizations. Members also voted to decline another use of another federal grant program for child care.
The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 16-3 to direct the Legislative Audits Division of the Legislative Services Office to conduct an audit of the Community Grant program. This grant program used federal funds for after-school programs and was given to 80 organizations in two rounds of grant distributions in 2021 and 2022.
Although the funds came from Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the authority to spend them was given by the state. In the 2021 appropriation bill for the program, HB 400, it was specified that the grants be used to serve “school aged participants ages 5 through 13 years.”
The department declined to comment on the audit.
The funds went to organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA, but were also awarded to what appear to be early learning programs such as the kindergarten-readiness program, Get Ready to Learn, Kuna!; 2C Kids Succeed; and the Kendrick-Juliaetta Early Learning Collaborative. These applications and others mention early learning, preschool or kindergarten readiness.
“This is why we have the audit function,” JFAC Co-Chairperson Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said in an interview, “to go back in and make sure there’s coherence with what the law says and how the money was used.”
Horman was involved in the original appropriation bill authorizing the spending for the program.
The three Democrats on JFAC voted against the motion Monday to authorize the audit. Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said he supported the audit, but he was concerned the language approved was “so broad it could be used to claw back funds from community providers.”
Sens. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, and Rick Just, D-Boise, also voted against the audit language.
Horman said she didn’t agree with Nash’s interpretation of it.
“The purpose of it is to determine what happened,” she said. “Before we make any judgments about what may or may not happen, that’s pure speculation. This will find out the facts.”
In a guide for applying to the program, the agency said eligible organizations must serve Idaho children ages 5-13, and that it was “allowable to serve other ages of children within the program, but you must at least serve children in this age range and funding may not be used for children over 13.”
Horman said she had not seen the guide, but that this language was more representative of the federal guidance on the funds and not necessarily the intent of the state. She and Co-Chairperson Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said it’s not unusual to add additional restrictions on the use of federal funds in state law.
“They can’t ignore state law,” she said.
The issue also came up at the agency’s Jan. 17 budget hearing regarding its Division of Welfare. Horman asked Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen about the program, saying she had heard some of the funds went to programs that serve children younger than 5 and asked for clarity.
Jeppesen responded that the department included a check box on the application that acknowledged the grant applicants would use the funds to serve children ages 5-12 and that applicants must attest that the funds would be used for that purpose.
“The guidance that we put out was very specific,” he told the committee.
He said the department would put “extra special attention” into the quarterly reporting done for the program.
In the Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! application for the 2022 round of grant funding, the explanation for how the entity would amplify its program if awarded the grant funding includes, “We will scale up our preschool program by opening a 3-4 year old class with full day and extended hours for 16 children.”
Another grant recipient, the Garden City organization Giraffe Laugh, listed among its goals and outcomes, “by hiring 1.5 teachers, we will be able to increase enrollment by 20% from the previous year and more children will be able to access quality, early care and education to prepare more children for kindergarten.”
Public records, reviewed by the Idaho Press, show the employee who oversaw the administration of the program, Idaho Child Care Program Manager Erika Rupp, is no longer employed at the agency. She took a new position in the private sector, the emails show.
“(Rupp) is held in great admiration by many here, and her leadership will be missed by us,” Deputy Director Jennifer Palagi wrote in a Nov. 28 email.
There was another federal grant available that was specifically aimed at early learning and child care programs. In the 2021 legislative session, the House of Representatives rejected a nearly $6 million grant from the federal government in a narrow vote. Some who spoke against using the grant were worried the nonprofit the State Board of Education had elected to partner with to distribute the funds, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, would use the funds to indoctrinate children; the vote took place March 2, 2021.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, argued at the time that it wasn’t the state’s place to make it “more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child,” the Idaho Falls Post Register reported.
In early May 2021, the House and Senate passed the bill authorizing the community grant program. It authorized $36 million to “be used for community partner grants to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on school-aged children, including learning loss,” and was signed by the governor May 10, 2021.
The department distributed the first round of grants to 61 facilities represented by 35 organizations, the agency announced in a 2021 news release. The funds were fully distributed “earlier than expected,” a Sept. 20, 2022, news release states.
The bill also stipulated caps on grant amounts depending on the organization’s reach — as much as $500,000 could be given to providers with a statewide presence, $250,000 for groups with a regional presence in one part of the state, and $20,000 to those with a local presence.
JFAC’s vote Monday also required the audit report to look into if the grant award amounts were in compliance with the limits for providers that serve statewide, regional or local presence.
Monday’s vote did not include what recourse the state might take if the agency is found in violation.
Child care grant
JFAC members also voted 16-3 Monday on the agency’s Division of Welfare budget, which did not include a federal grant program for child care. The agency had requested, and the governor had recommended, $36 million in federal funds for the Idaho Child Care Program for fiscal year 2024. This program was meant for supporting child care providers as well as offsetting child care costs for low-income families so they may continue working or reenter the workforce, according to the Legislative Budget Book.
Jeppesen told the committee in the Jan. 17 budget hearing that this is the last year of the enhanced funding. The grant program had been administered since the beginning of the pandemic with federal ARPA funds.
In 2021, JFAC voted 17-2 to continue this program, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Monday’s vote on the budget did not include discussion regarding the grant.
During the Jan. 17 hearing, Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, questioned what the program was doing to increase self-reliance, which is the other name for the Division of Welfare.
“What are we doing so that they get out of poverty?” Cook asked.
Jeppesen responded that ending poverty was a larger policy issue.
Grow expressed concern at the hearing that the state was building an infrastructure around temporary funds and that it will be expected to continue once the funds stop.
In response to the committee not including the child care funding, Gov. Brad Little’s office said the governor will continue to look for “ways to provide Idahoans the resources they need to live, work and raise a family.”
In an emailed statement, Little’s press secretary, Madison Hardy, said, “Governor Little recognizes that access to affordable, reliable child care benefits Idaho families and the state’s economy while providing stability in today’s volatile workforce. As Idahoans continue to feel the effects of historic inflation, continued inability to access child care services could significantly impact new parents’ ability to reenter the workforce and financially support their growing families.”
