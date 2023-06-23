A floating lid is being manufactured now and is anticipated to arrive at Lewiston’s breached reservoir July 3.
A liner was delivered June 16, helping keep work to repair the reservoir on track, said Lewiston’s Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
“The installation of the liner and the floating cover will be the focus for the next couple of weeks before the (4.5-million gallon) reservoir can be brought back on line,” he said in an email.
Johnson estimates the project to rehabilitate the reservoir is 65-percent complete and on schedule to be done by the end of July.
The city’s High Reservoir, one of its largest reservoirs, failed on Jan. 18, forcing the city to isolate it from the rest of the city’s water system.
Since May 2, a large portion of Lewiston’s water customers have been under watering restrictions that generally prohibit use of automated irrigation systems. Once High Reservoir is repaired and reconnected to the city’s water system, the irrigation limits will be lifted.
The maximum penalty is an infraction on the third offense that carries a $300 penalty and suspension of water service.
No one has faced that punishment yet, Johnson said.
At one stage the city thought it was going to issue an infraction, but decided a third violation hadn’t occurred after reviewing the evidence, he said.
The number of warning letters issued, 185, hasn’t changed since June 15. The majority, or 174, are first warnings.
The limits on watering have succeeded in reducing consumption, which would normally be about 6 million to 7 million gallons per day this time of year, Johnson said.
This year usage peaked at 2.71 gallons per day or 82% of the existing capacity of the city’s water system when temperatures were in the 90s on June 7.
Last week with cooler weather, consumption dropped to an average of about 2 million gallons per day or 60% of the city’s present capacity. The city’s goal is to stay below 90% of its existing capacity.
Even those living in areas under the restrictions have options to keep their lawns green.
Watering with a hose is allowed as long as it has an automatic shut-off mechanism such as a pistol nozzle or trigger-spray hose nozzle, according to the city’s website.
So are soaker hoses.
“Drip lines and soaker hoses are efficient in conserving water,” according to the city’s website.
