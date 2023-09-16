A 7th District judge has blocked a Monday meeting that Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon had scheduled to elect new members to the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Party.

District Judge Darren Simpson on Friday granted a request for a temporary injunction after the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, or BCRCC, and its chairperson, Matt Thompson, filed a lawsuit in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District on Thursday against the state Republican Party. Caldwell attorney Greg Chaney is representing Thompson and the BCRCC, court records show.