Judge denies bid to block Idaho’s ban on gender care

A federal judge denied a request by suing transgender Idahoans to block a new state law that bans public funds from covering gender-affirming health care.

The new law took effect in July, banning Idaho Medicaid and public funds from covering gender-affirming medication and surgeries.

Transgender and nonbinary Idahoans on Medicaid who sued in 2022 — alleging Idaho Medicaid has an unwritten policy of denying or delaying gender-affirming care coverage — this year amended their lawsuit to seek to block the new law.

Federal judge Raymond E. Patricco, chief magistrate judge in the District of Idaho, in July temporarily blocked the new law from applying to the seven suing patients in the lawsuit through a temporary restraining order that expired.

Legal counsel for the suing patients argued the law should be blocked longer, requesting a preliminary injunction.

They claimed the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by banning public fund coverage for medical treatments — like puberty blocker and hormone medication — for transgender people, while people whose gender aligns with their sex assigned at birth can still receive that same treatment covered by public funds.

Judge, citing suing patients’ legal moves, says extreme injury not clear from law

In his decision, the judge pointed to the suing patients’ legal counsel’s position to not pursue an injunction later in July as a key reason for rejecting the injunction.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which runs Medicaid, announced in July that medical providers could taper gender-affirming care treatment to Medicaid patients over 90 days under the new law, the judge noted.

“Plaintiffs — by their own explanation, to gain the litigation advantage of avoiding interlocutory appeal and drawing additional plaintiffs into the lawsuit — voluntarily chose to let the temporary restraining order expire,” Patricco wrote. “In doing so, they explicitly acknowledged that the 90-day tapering protocol would prevent irreparable harm.”

The delay to seek a preliminary injunction — combined with the health agency’s notice of tapered gender care coverage and the plaintiff’s withdrawal of its renewed motion for a temporary restraining order — “cast doubt that Plaintiffs will suffer ‘extreme or very serious damage’ absent injunctive relief,” the judge wrote.