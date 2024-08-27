A federal judge has denied an Idaho coalition’s request to stop the enforcement of House Bill 710 — a law that took effect in July requiring Idaho public libraries to relocate items that visitors deem harmful to children or risk facing legal action.

The same month the law took effect, a coalition of private Idaho schools, privately funded libraries and parents sued Idaho officials to stop the enforcement of the library law, alleging the law violates the First Amendment rights of private schools and libraries and 14th Amendment protections for the fundamental liberty interest of parents. But Judge Amanda Brailsford on Tuesday denied the plaintiffs’ request to block its enforcement, and she dismissed some of the plaintiffs from the case.

This case is one of two lawsuits related to House Bill 710, a highly controversial law that took effect after years of attempts from the Idaho Legislature to restrict access to library materials — particularly as they relate to sex education, LGBTQ people and diverse communities. These efforts have led librarians to consider leaving Idaho, and it even led at least one rural library to adopt an adults-only policy.

There were 11 original plaintiffs in the case; however, Tuesday’s decision dismissed eight of them, including four parents and their two children, and two libraries that do not receive public funds, including the Community Library Association and Collister United Methodist Church. The remaining plaintiffs include the Northwest Association of Independent Schools, Sun Valley Community School and the Boise-based Foothills School of Arts and Sciences.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.

“I am pleased the court ruled that Plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the merits of this case and are also unlikely to prove that Idaho’s law protecting minors from harmful material in schools and public libraries is somehow unconstitutional,” he told the Idaho Capital Sun. “While the case itself was not dismissed, we will continue to defend Idaho’s law as this process continues.”

The Idaho Capital Sun has reached out to the plaintiffs’ legal team for comment.