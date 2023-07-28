A district judge denied a post-conviction relief petition to change the sentence of a man given life in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Cole Marcell pled guilty to first-degree murder in May 2021 for the killing of Sarah Warden on July 2018 by stabbing her with a knife. He was sentenced to life in prison for at least 30 years with no possibility of parole. Marcell was one of three to take part in the killing of Warden, along with Gabriel Mattingly and Amanda Jones.

