Judge to issue decision on gag order

John Judge

 Tribune/Steve Hanks

MOSCOW — Latah County District Court Judge John Judge has ordered a stay of Bryan Kohberger’s speedy trial “clock” as the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case prepares to potentially contest his grand jury indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits a trial scheduled for Oct. 2 to Nov. 12.

