MOSCOW — Latah County District Judge John Judge heard arguments Wednesday about the merits of public access versus the risk of sensationalizing the Bryan Kohberger case while he ponders whether to ban cameras from the suspect’s future hearings.

Kohberger’s attorneys have requested the judge prohibit cameras from the courtroom, or at least move them to a different part of the courtroom, because of concerns they are harming their client’s right to a fair trial.